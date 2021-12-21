Funeral for Susi L. Putney will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Greg Baxter officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Susi L. Putney died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 96. She was born June 11, 1925, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Herman and Amalia Kupfernagel. She grew up in Germany and married James E. Putney on March 14, 1950. He preceded her in death in May 2002.
Susi was primarily a homemaker but worked several years for the Pepsi Plant in Lawton and was their first female employee. She attended University Church of Christ. She was a life member of VFW Post No. 1193 Ladies Auxiliary where she served as past president. She also was past president of the District and State VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and had been named “Lady of the Year”. Additionally, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, canning, house plants and playing bingo.
She is survived by her five children: Heidi Wilson, Lincoln Park, Michigan; Betty Bennett, Lawton; Mike Putney and wife Charlene, Lawton; Christina Sprague, Moore; and Cheryl M. Shortt, Lawton; 16 grandchildren and their spouses: Gretchen; Kari and Bean; Derek and Lynn; Sami; Terry Jr.; Donald Ray Jr. and Leslie; Greg and Rachel, Erin and Brandon; Chemae and Mike; Juan Jr. and Kassy; Nyssa; Micah and Jessica; Alejandro, Bobby III and Ashley; Kelly and Gary, and Lucas; 39 great-grandchildren; 13 great great-grandchildren; former son-in-law, Marty Wilson; and former daughter-in-law, Lorene Wood.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Franz Herman Putney; daughters: Barbara Lynn Putney and Mary Ann Tharp; a grandson, Terry Boyd Sr.; brother, Franz Kupfernagel; sister, Anna Weber; and her beloved dog, Schatze.