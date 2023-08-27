Susan Jennette Chadwick Setzer our beloved passed away Aug. 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 27, 1960 and married March 2, 1998.

She is survived by her husband of the home; daughters: Veronica and Jaree; son, Patrick and brothers: Jimmy and Gary Chadwick; beloved mother Carolina Chadwick and good friend Mrs. Gomez.

Recommended for you