Susan Jane Wilson Reed,74, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
No service is scheduled at this time.
She was born April 20, 1946 to Paul and Mary Jane Wilson in Lawton. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1964. She married Donald Reed on August 27, 1966.
Susan received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Geronimo Road Elementary School. During the summer months she taught private swimming lessons.
She was an avid sports fan. She loved her OSU Cowboys and never missed watching a game. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their sporting events. She was a very competitive in everything she did. She enjoyed playing Horse on the Nerf Hoop with the grandchildren. She had a great adoration for animals. It did not matter what type of animal it was, she loved them all and would do anything to help them. She loved to work in the yard and took care of a lot of plants. She loved the Holiday seasons and had a flag for every occasion including flags of her dog.
Susan is survived by two sons, Scott Reed and wife Amy of Mustang, and Brett Reed of Oklahoma City, one daughter, Whitney Reed and fiancé Jerry Wood of Broken Arrow, six grandsons, Ryan, Brayden, and Dylan Reed of Mustang, DaeBrian Conner, Blake and Cooper Reed of Oklahoma City, brother Jim Wilson of Missouri, and sister, Nancy Ledbetter of Burleson,Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
