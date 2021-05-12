Funeral service for Susan J. Culp will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Lehew and Dr. William F. Watkins officiating.
Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Susan J. Culp, 71, of Marlow, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Lawton.
Susan was born in Lawton on Sept. 6, 1949 to Lyman and Billie Howeth. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. She attended Cameron University. Susan married Billy Black on June 12, 1971. She later married Albert Culp on Dec. 5, 1980. Susan worked for Lawton Public School as a bus driver. She sold insurance, and worked at Walmart, Midas and The Great American Cookie Company. Susan enjoyed fishing, playing with her grandkids, playing softball and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Leslie, an infant son, Shane, and her grandparents.
Susan was survived by her husband Albert of Marlow; two sisters: Cathy Mayo and husband Dennis; Anna Laura Plymesser and husband Chuck; a daughter, Lori Cook; three sons: Shawn and his wife Tracy; Mark and his wife Carey; Stevan and his wife Deanna; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews
