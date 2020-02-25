Susan Faylene McDonald passed away February 15, 2020 in Mountain View, OK. Susan was born March 18, 1951 in Lawton, OK to Donald Edwin Landers and Neva Pickens.
Susan married Bobby McDonald May 14, 1982 and they resided in Mountain View, OK.
Susan is survived by her husband Bobby of the home in Mountain View, OK; a son, Shane Landers & wife Marla Landers; a daughter, Kasi Couture & husband Paul Couture; 6 grandchildren: Jordan Landers, Stefan Granger, Torri Robinson, Magan Kenyon, Ty Granger, & Francis Couture; 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 brothers. She is preceded in death by her father, Don Landers, and grandson, Brock Landers.
Graveside Service: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery Mountain View, OK. Under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, OK.