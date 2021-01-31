Sunni Nichols Schow was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was also a prayer warrior for anyone who requested her help. Sunni left this world suddenly on Jan. 29, 2021, and entered into her eternal Home.
Plans for a private family visitation and memorial for Sunni are pending.
Sunni was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on Oct. 22, 1965, to Lonnie and Sharron Nichols. She was married to Carl Schow and assisted him at his place of employment on many occasions. Sunni’s children were truly the apple of her eye. Her son, Brayden Stringer and wife, Morgan, and daughter, Ashton Alger and husband, Michael, gave her much pride and happiness. Sunni always shared their accomplishments with friends and would continue to pray for their future. She adored her two grandchildren, Lincoln and Luke Alger. She spent as much time as possible with both of them. Sunni loved her family and always made it a point to make daily contact to check that all was well with them.
Sunni was a career teacher for Lawton Public Schools. She was a compassionate teacher who had a skill that allowed her to reach all students. Her students always knew she was more than just their teacher. They knew that she truly loved and cared for them and that encouraged them to work hard for her. Sunni’s true passion was working in the field of special education. She loved giving herself to and watching them succeed. Sunni was a special teacher who always remembered names and faces of students she had taught years before. Teaching was Sunni’s true, God-given calling.
Sunni is survived by Carl Schow; Sharron Nichols; Lonnie Nichols; Brayden Stringer (Morgan); Ashton Alger (Michael); Kristi Klein (Mickey Young); Lincoln Alger; Luke Alger; Connor Klein; Carter Klein; Collin Klein; Coby Nichols; Sheryl Nichols; Gina Nichols; Greg Nichols; and Brent Nichols.
Sunni was preceded in death by her grandparents: Luther and Ruby Nichols, and Etoy and Glenn George; cousin, Brooke Nichols, and uncle, Garland Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Lawton Public Schools Special Education Department. : John Shoemaker Education Center, Special Education Department, 753 Fort Sill Blvd., Lawton, Oklahoma, 73507