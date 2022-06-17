Funeral Mass for Sun Cha “Monica” Ratts will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas A. Nallapatti, Associate Pastor and Rev. Rayanna Narisetti, Pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church, Elgin, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the funeral home with Deacon Robert L. Quinnett, Jr. of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Sun Cha “Monica” Ratts, 79, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was born October 2, 1942 in a small town in South Korea to Hae Won Nam and Ok Pun Hwang. She married SFC (Retired) Charles A. Ratts on April 19, 1979 in Seoul, Korea. She moved to the United States in 1980 and became a U.S. citizen in 1989. She was a devout Catholic and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton. She was a member of the Rosary Guild and made approximately 100,000 Rosaries for soldiers stationed at Fort Sill. She was known for her good cooking, kind heart and selfless acts of service.
She is survived by her husband, SFC (Retired) Charles A. Ratts of the home, son, Charles “CJ” Ratts and wife Jennifer, grandchildren, Allen and Samantha Ratts, and five sisters; Nam Jeong Ran, Nam Jeong Hui, Nam Song Ja, Yong Coogle, and Nam Mi Hwa.