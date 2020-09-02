Funeral Service for Sumolthip (May) Wright-Binion will be 11:00a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Geneva Allen-Patterson of Missouri and Bhante Piyanada and Bhante Santhapiya of the Oklahoma Buddhist Vihara officiating.
Interment will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, Oklahoma at 1:00p.m.
The family will receive friends on Thursday September 3 from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook Page.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Sumolithip (May) Wright-Binion, 78, of Lawton, Oklahoma on Thursday August 27, 2020.
Sumolthip was born on July 25, 1942 in Bangkok, Thailand. She was the only child born to the union of Sawasd and Muan Boonnkak. She married Phillip (Ben) Binion, Jr. on February 4, 2007.
May was a dedicated Buddhist and was a member of the Thai Temple in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her father who preceded her in death was a Buddhist Monk.
She was a long-time resident of Lawton where she lived for years. She had a housekeeping business in which she retired from in 2010. She loved to fish and enjoyed bingo and playing darts in the local area. She also loved all her pets which preceded her in death
She is survived by her husband; son, Thomas Sirico and wife Cynthia of Maryland; three grandchildren, Amanda, Mark and Meghan; step-children, Cleo Binion-Speller of Georgia and Phillip Binion of Hawaii; brother in law, Caster Binion of Pennsylvania; sister in laws, Nona Simpkins, Marrine Binion and Geneva Allen-Patterson all of Missouri; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com