Funeral Services for Sue King, 73, Duncan, OK, will at First United Methodist Church, Walters, OK, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Burial in the Lawnview Cemetery, Cordell, OK at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. Visitation from 6-8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at Hart-Wyatt.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.