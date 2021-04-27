Funeral service for Sue King will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church with Justin Avery of Chickasha officiating.
Interment will follow at the Pecan Cemetery, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sue King, 68, formally of Cache passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the presence of her family in Duncan. She was born on July 21, 1952 to Royce and Edna (Peery) McGee in Lawton.
Sue graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1970. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Teaching from Cameron University and her home economics teaching credentials from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, both in 1975.
Sue married Ronnie King on May 26, 1972, and they made their home southwest of Lawton and later Cache. She taught Family and Consumer Science for 32 years, including 28 years at Cache High School. While teaching at Cache she sponsored several classes, the Student Council, FHA/FCCLA, and the Cheerleaders. The Cache cheerleaders won a national championship under her direction and several of her students were elected as FHA/FCCLA state officers.
She was a member of the Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association. Sue bowled in leagues for several years and traveled across the country to bowling tournaments with Ronnie.
Sue was a constant volunteer and spent many hours assisting her family, church, and school. She was known for her cooking and decorating abilities, often contributing food to church and school programs, or decorating for important events.
Sue was a member of the Ahpeatone Baptist Church and attended Wesley Chapel First United Methodist Church with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Edna. She is survived by her husband Ronnie; her father Royce, formerly of Walters; her daughter Amy Wilson and husband Chris of Ninnekah; and two granddaughters: Alexis and Aubrey Wilson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rob Prichard Memorial Foundation. https://robpritchardmemorialfoundation.com
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com