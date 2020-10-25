“Sue” Blackford 67 of Walters went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning October 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be Monday October 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Apache with Pastor David Voegtlin officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Sue was born in Apache March 10, 1953 to Bertie Virginia Hooper. Sue attended and graduated from Apache High School. Sue met the love of her life Marcianno Blackford in Lawton and the couple married in Comanche on April 9, 1977.
She enjoyed coaching T-Ball, soccer and mighty Mights basketball at the YMCA. Sue loved to cook, spend time with her family especially the grandkids. Sue watched all kinds of sports on ESPN making her an avid sports fan.
Sue is survived by: her husband Marcianno Blackford of the home; two sons and daughter in laws: Jerrad and Laura Blackford, Shane and Taylor Blackford; six grandkids: Shylan, Jenna, Savanna, Carson, Haven and James; brother: George Snodgrass; four sisters: Virginia McCracken, Mabel Harrel, Lou Clark and Chump Copple; many other family members and friends.
Sue is preceded in death by: mother Bertie Virginia Hooper; brothers: David, Jerry, Billy, Eddie and Jimmy; sister Margaret Westburg.