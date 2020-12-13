Graveside services for Sue Barnes, 70, Temple, will be in the Temple Cemetery, Temple, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Elder Tara Brown officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Naomi Sue Barnes was born to Floyd Daniel and Sylvia Geraldine Long on March 16, 1950 in Comanche and departed this life in Lawton, on Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 70 years, 8 months and 21 days.
Sue grew up at Loveland, moving into Grandfield, in the sixth grade. She graduated from Grandfield High School in 1968 and then attended Draughon’s Business School in Wichita Falls. She married Cecil Roy Barnes on Sept. 17, 1971 in Grandfield. Sue worked several years at Temple Manufacturing during the 70’s and 80’s until its closing. She also did book keeping for Part On Farm and Auto in Grandfield for 9 years in the 80’s and 90’s among various other jobs for individuals and businesses.
Sue was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Temple and was involved in many church and community activities. She loved to listen to good Christian music and enjoyed singing, sewing and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil, in 2011; and great grandson, Tyee.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Becky and Ruben Brown of Temple; Carmen and Tom Percival of Faxon; a son, Shaun and Tasha Barnes of Temple; 2 sisters: Rachel Berry and husband Kenny of Grandfield; Esther Ruckman and husband David of Grandfield; six grandchildren: Craig Veach of Temple; Kallie Barnes of Temple; Noah Barnes of Temple; Ja’rianna Brown of Temple; Tyler and Madison Percival of Comanche; five great-grandchildren: Harper, Conner, Catie, Beckham and Dixi; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church in Temple, Grandfield Senior Citizens Center, or Alzheimers.org