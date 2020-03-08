Steven Bradley Knoff, age 58, of Greenwood, Arkansas, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Greenwood. He was born August 3, 1961, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to the late Joseph Antone Knoff and Brenda Ann (Leonard) Knoff.
Steve grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma and graduated from Lawton High School in 1980.
He is survived by his two sisters, Shari Blann and husband Michael of Lawton, Oklahoma and Valerie Deuel and husband Tony of Rush Springs, Oklahoma; his brother, Kenneth Knoff of Lawton, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services of Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, AR 72903. (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.