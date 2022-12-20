Celebration of Life for Steve Stoll age 63, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Indiahoma with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Steve passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder.
Steven Lawrence “Steve” Stoll was born on Jan. 1, 1959, in Lawton to Ruben Lawrence and Roberta Milene “Bobbie” (Mallow) Stoll. He attended Indiahoma Public School and graduated from Indiahoma High School with the Class of 1977. He was active in basketball and the FFA program while in school. Steve was employed at several area businesses including, Torin Manufacturing in Lawton, and Schlegel’s in Frederick. At the time of his illness, he was employed at Diamond Properties in Lawton. He was always working with his hands and could make something out of nothing. He was an avid Oklahoma Sooner fan, who never met a stranger. His family was his pride and joy! Steve’s entire family was a very important part of his life.
He is survived by his parents, Ruben and Bobbie Stoll; his daughter, Lacey Stodle of Wichita, Kansas; his brother, Ricky Stoll and his wife Barbara of Indiahoma; his sister, Sheila Tripp of Oklahoma City; one granddaughter, Norah Jean Stodle; and two nieces: Kelsey Guidry of Denver, Colorado and Sarah Stoll of Kirksville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.L. and Doris Mallow and Dan and Hanna Stoll.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ayers Nursing Home in memory of Steve Stoll.