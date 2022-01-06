Funeral services for Steve Polone will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Lawton with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Apache, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Steve Polone, 65, Lawton, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Lawton. He was born April 5, 1956 in Pryor, to Rex Russell and Muriel Marie (Cochran) Polone. Steve was a 1974 graduate of Eisenhower High School. Steve worked for Wilson Wholesale, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and Lawton Communications. Steve was on the board of Roadback Inc. and was a great friend of Bill W. for five years. He helped to carry the message of hope to many struggling with alcohol addiction. He was a trusted servant and member in good standing for the fellowship not only in Lawton, but also the state of Oklahoma.
Survivors include his parents, Rex and Muriel Polone of the home; two sisters: Paula Chambers of Lawton, and Lisa Shaw and husband Jeff of Lawton; four nieces: Jennifer Carr and husband Jestin of Remsen, New York; Julie Barrett and husband Matthew of Norman; Rachel Shaw of Oklahoma City and Meredith Bryant and husband Alex of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by five great-nieces and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Roadback Inc., PO Box 3198, Lawton, OK 73502 c/o Don McGee, Executive Director.