Funeral service for Steve P. Guerrero, Sr. will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Michael Franklin, Pastor at Rye Hill Baptist Church, Fort Smith, Arkansas will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko.
The service may be viewed online at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Steve P. Guerrero Sr., age 68, Lawton, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born Feb. 11, 1952 in Lawton, to Joe and Grace (Torres) Guerrero. He married Tina Cress on March 4, 2011 in Lawton. Steve was employed as an investigator by the State of Oklahoma Construction Industries Board. Prior to that he was employed by the City of Lawton as a mechanical inspector.
Steve was a 1970 graduate of Eisenhower High School and a 1976 graduate of Oklahoma State University with Bachelors of Engineering degree. He enjoyed playing music, team roping and talking to and mentoring people. He was an avid OSU fan and enjoyed attending ballgames and concerts. He also loved taking care of his 21-year-old dog, Baby Girl, and his three-year-old dog, Lucky.
He is survived by his wife, Tina, of the home; his son, Steven P. Guerrero Jr., Norman; his stepson, Tim Seymour, Norman; grandson, Steven P. Guerrero III, Moore; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Grace (Torres) Guerrero, aunts, uncles and cousins.
