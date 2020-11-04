Funeral service for Steve E. Cameron will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Steven Gillispie, Chaplain of Elara Caring officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Highland Cemetery.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, all visitors and funeral attendees are asked to wear a mask.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Steve E. Cameron, 58, Cache passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Cache. He was born April 20, 1962 in Lawton to Rodney Cameron and Virginia Irene Johnson. Following the death of his father Steve was raised in Walters by Irene and Jesse Jackson. Steve graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton. He married Vickie Ramirez in 1981 and they later divorced. He joined the United States Army until his discharge in 1986. In 1993 Steve married the true love of his life in Wichita Falls, Texas, Lisa Womack of Cache, Oklahoma. Although they later divorced, she and her family were the reason he began a new path in life. He started his true sobriety date on March 29, 2003 which led him on his change of life and walk with God. He spent this time doing his favorite things, fishing, enjoying his family, especially his grandson and listening to K-Love Radio station every day. He loved God, studying the Bible, and his favorite scripture was Revelations 21. Steve lived in Lawton most of his adult life, and was a commercial painter until his health forced him to retire.
Survivors include his son Steven V. Cameron, wife Christina and their children Kaison, Lauryn and Damon all of Lawton, his daughter Ashley N. Shelton, her husband Tim and their children, all of Cache, Tristen Alvarado of Lawton, Gabriel Shelton, Felicity Shelton, Gavin Shelton and Brayden all of Cache, and great grandson Aiden Dre Alvarado. He is also survived by his siblings, William Charles “Billy Charles” Cameron of Lawton, Robert Toquothpy of Indiahoma and Diana Dawn Alden and her husband Bill of Tulsa.
