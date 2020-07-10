Viewing for Steve Dotson, 66, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Steve Dotson passed away on July 7, 2020, after battling diabetes for a year and a half.
Due to Covid-19, no services are planned at this time.
Steve was born on November 19, 1953 in Lawton and attended Eisenhower High School. At the age of 18, after studying at Eve’s College of Hairstyling, he ventured to California, and enrolled in the acclaimed Vidal Sassoon Academy in Santa Monica.
He then moved back to Lawton and opened the first of his many salons. Steve was a keen decorator and had an eye for arranging flowers, often giving those bouquets to close family and friends. He also possessed a love of all classic cars.
He is survived by his loving sister, Debra Dotson and spouse, Lisa Hunt, of Lawton, OK; two brothers and spouses, Ronnie and Lynn Dotson, of Los Altos, CA and Gary and Pat Dotson, of Tampa Bay, FL; his brother in law, Vern Goldsbury, of Nanaim, B.C.; former sister in law, Jeanie Dotson; and numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved bird “ Bird “ and his cat Oscar.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie “Tomi” Carlyn; his brother, Doug Dotson, and his sister, Dianne Goldsbury.
