Memorial Services for Steve Anderson, 66, Lawton, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Wearing a mask is suggested.
Steve Alan Anderson was born to Robert Allen and Alyce Faye (McCathern) Anderson on April 28, 1954 in Lawton, OK and departed this life in Lawton on August 20, 2020 at the age of 66 years, 3 months and 23 days.
Steve grew up at Central High, graduating in 1972 and then attended Southwestern in Weatherford for a couple of years. As a kid, he worked on the McCathern family farm during the summers and through the years he worked on the Waurika Lake Project, worked in body shops, and was employed at the Grandfield and Lawton Post Offices. He then worked for Medicine Park Telephone Company and eventually got on with Goodyear as a maintenance tech.
Steve married Leslie Diane Thorne on January 9, 1987 in Lawton. Steve and family enjoyed years of riding dirt-bikes, 4-wheelers, hunting, fishing and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Anderson; his mother, Alyce Anderson; a sister, Pamela Anderson; and a brother, Wade Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie of the home; a brother, Robert Anderson and wife Valerie of Comanche, OK; 2 sisters, Kathy Smith and husband Kevin of Walters, OK, and Tracy Anderson of Lawton; his in-laws, Ralph and Sammie Thorne of Walters; sister-in-law, Sherri Flanagan and husband Mike; brother-in-law, David Thorn; sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson; special cousins, Donnie, Ricky and Mike Blackburn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.