Memorial service for Stephen Wayne Powell, 55, of Lawton will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at The First Baptist Church in Apache, with Rev. Jon Syverson officiating.
Stephen Wayne Powell went to be with his Heavenly Father on Nov. 16, 2021, in Lawton.
Stephen was born on Feb. 16, 1966 in Lovington, New Mexico to Larry and Judy Powell. Stephen’s father passed away in a tragic oil field accident. Four years later, his mother, Judy met the love of her life, James Mahaffey and moved to Apache, where Stephen was raised and graduated from Apache High School. Stephen was given the nickname of Beaver by his Aunt Sandra. Stephen attended college at UCO and worked in the construction industry.
Stephen loved working in his yard and making a garden at his home in Lawton. He attended Cameron Baptist Church.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Larry Powell and brother, Michael Powell; grandparents: Ruby and T.A. Elliot, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Powell and M.J. and Marie Mahaffey and aunts: Sandra, Audrey and Diane Elliot.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Mahaffey; stepfather, James Mahaffey; brother, Stephan Powell; stepsisters: Tammy Lawson; Tonya Edwards and Tina Mahaffey; aunts and uncles: Jane and Edwin Ellison; Nancy and Bill Reeves; Linda and Mike Bustilloz; Bobby Elliot and Charles and Cheryl Mahaffey; many nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the Children’s’ fund at Apache First Baptist Church.