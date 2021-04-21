Funeral Mass for Stephen Rex Conner will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Stephen Rex Conner died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Sterling, at the age of 58. He was born in Lawton, on March 5, 1963 to Gary and Rosa Mary (Conway) Conner. He grew up in Lawton, attending St. Mary’s Catholic School through the sixth grade and was a 1981 graduate of MacArthur High School. He then attended Cameron University, earning his bachelor’s degree.
Steve had a long career in the automobile industry. He became the owner of Conner Auto Group in Waurika, in August of 2006 and sold the business in December of 2012. He had the ability to recognize a business opportunity and the entrepreneurial spirit to be successful which allowed him to be part of various business interests in the community.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He will be most remembered for his love of family and his love of life. He enjoyed the lake, boats, tractors, was an impeccable dresser and a steadfast friend.
He is survived by his two proud sons: Jake Conner and Clayton Conner, both of Lawton; his parents, Gary and Rosa Mary Conner, Lawton; his brother, Scot A. Conner and wife, Dr. Katherine Little, Oklahoma City and their children: Scotie Conner and Zac Conner; his sister, Cathleen Mary Conner, Lawton; and his sister-in-law, Marie Nora Conner, the wife of his deceased brother, Randy Patrick Conner, and their children: Katelyn Conner, Kylie Conner and Christopher Conner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
