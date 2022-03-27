Funeral service, with Lawton Police Department Honors, for Stephen R. Handy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Lawton, with Bro. Eddie Coast, Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Lawton, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stephen R. Handy, 63, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
Stephen R. Handy was born on July 18, 1958 in Fort Sill, to Bazil and Willene (Best) Handy. He made up his mind to become a police officer at the age of five years old! It took quite a few years and several other jobs before that dream finally came to fruition. He retired from the Lawton Police Department after 30 years of service. He was the happiest with the people where he felt he did the best.
He married Suzan B. Williams on June 9, 1984. They were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Katherine McCray in 1989 and Elizabeth Handy in 1993. He was active in their childhoods even assisting with coaching for their elementary school soccer teams and lending a hand on popcorn and pickle day with the PTA.
He never met a stranger and could spend hours in conversation. This did make most outings into a social event! His big heart couldn’t help but offer love and friendship to the many people he encountered throughout his life.
He was passionate about his career, a great friend, and a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten.
Stephen is survived by his wife of the home, Suzan B. Handy; two daughters: Katherine Marjetta McCray and husband Justin and Elizabeth Marie Handy and significant-other Joel; one brother, Kenneth Handy and wife Susan.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Bill Handy and sister, Carolyn Harrop.