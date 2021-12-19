Stephen Lewis Stone,71 went to his heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2021
Stephen was born on May 28, 1950 to Jimmy Dale Stone and Lena Boyiddle Chibitty. He grew up in Carnegie, and attended school in Anadarko and Carnegie. Stephen spent most of his childhood with his loving grandparents, Hicks and Laura Kaubin-Boyiddle. He was a direct descendant of Ahpeatone the last Chief of the Kiowa’s. He was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe.
On Oct. 2, 1970 he became a Comanche captive when he married Gwendolyn Pohawpatchoko. They made their home in Cache, were they raised their daughters Lauren (LaLa) and Megan (MiMi). On July 2, 1979 he began working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co, Lawton, as a tire builder and shipper verifier. After 28 years, he retired on May 31, 2007. He decided that he really wasn’t ready to retire just yet so he became employed at the Comanche Nation Casino as a Security Guard and Surveillance operator.
Stephen and his wife Gwendolyn enjoyed attending OU Football games together or watching/yelling at them on tv. He was truly an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan. Together they also enjoyed watching their grandchildren play sports for Woodland Hills, Lawton Hawks, Eisenhower Middle School and Eisenhower High School. He also liked to play pool or any kind of card or gambling game. He absolutely loved almost any kind of music except for country. Although Stephen loved his wife, he also had a second love; his 1970 orange Barracuda.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife Gwen Stone, his children: Lauren Vazquez, Megan and Eagles Mahseet; siblings: Clifford Stone; Sharon Aitson; Jamesena Stone; Gerald Stone; Marcella Spencer; grandkids: Brayden; Trinity; Connor; Baby Eagles; Stryker; Jagger and great-grandson Elias; brother-in-laws: Dr. Calvin Pohawpatchoko Sr.; Kevin Pohawpatchoko; Gary Pohawpatchoko; Kerwin Pohawpatchoko and Lincoln Aitson; sister-in-laws: Mary Stone; Trudy Pohawpatchoko; Becky Pohawpatchoko; and Shirley Pohawpatchoko.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Chibitty; father Jimmy Dale Stone; Father Rev. Steve Chibitty; father-in-law Master Sgt. Calvin Pohawpatchoko Sr.; mother-in-law, Velma Apauty Pohawpatchoko; grandparents: Laura Kaubin and grandpa Hicks Boyiddle, and Jessie Zink; son Bradley Lewis; daughter Keeley Ann; sisters: Iris Stone Ahhaitty; and Denise Turtle and nephews: James G. Horse; Marty R. Horse; Jimmie “Blacktail” Domebo; and Stevie Turtle.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 from noon to 7 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., both services will be held at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cache KCA Cemetery in Cache, under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.