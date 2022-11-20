Memorial service for Stephen F. Bentley, former co-publisher of The Lawton Constitution, will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. Stephenie Jenkins, Rector officiating.
A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Parrish Hall.
Burial will be in the family plot at Highland Cemetery, Lawton. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mr. Bentley, age 73, died Nov. 4, 2022. Born May 3, 1949 in Lawton to Bill Fred and Shirley Shepler Bentley, Steve grew up in the newspaper business and became associate publisher from 1973 to 1990. He was named co-publisher along with his brother, Donald Shepler Bentley, from 1990 to 2012. They were the fourth generation to own the newspaper.
Steve was a lifelong supporter of education. After graduation from Lawton Public Schools, Steve graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He served in the Transportation Corps.
Following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, John Shepler, and grandfather, Ned Shepler, Steve was appointed by Gov. David Walters and then re-appointed by Gov. Frank Keating to the OU Board of Regents. He served 12 years.
Bentley noted that during his tenure, he voted to hire President David Boren, Coach Bob Stoops at OU, President Cindy Ross at Cameron University and Joe Wiley at Rogers State.
Prior to becoming an OU Regent, Steve served on the state board of Vocational and Technical Education. He served on many state and local community boards including Black Beaver Council, Boy Scouts of America, Easter Seals, Oklahoma Press Association, Association of the U.S. Army, and others. Early in his career he was president of the Lawton Chamber of Commerce; Lawton YMCA and Lawton Philharmonic Society.
Steve along with his brother, Donald Bentley, were the driving force behind the donation that created the picturesque Bentley Gardens at Cameron University. It was dedicated in 2010.
Steve Bentley is survived by his wife, Sherry of the home; his daughter Stephenie Freeman, her husband, Derek of Santa Clarita, Calif.; his grandchildren: Michael Bentley Freeman of Oregon and Palmer Lee Freeman of Santa Clarita, Calif.; his step¬children: Todd Murphy, his wife, Esperanza of Calif.; Christy Goodin, her husband, Mark of Lawton; Shay Murphy, his wife, Chrissy of Calif.; step-grandchildren: Madison and Peyton Goodin; Troy and Bella Murphy; Hana and Macy Murphy, and Casey and Savanna Lemus; and brother, Donald S. Bentley and his wife, Lynda of Lawton.
His parents, Bill Fred and Shirley Shepler Bentley, and his daughter, Shannon Joan Bentley preceded him in death.
Memorials in the name of Stephen F. Bentley may be made to the University of Oklahoma Stephenson Cancer Center and Health Sciences Center.