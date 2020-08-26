Memorial service for Stephen Baehre, 78, of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Baehre passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Lawton.
Stephen was born on November 9, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Herman F. and Deloris A.(Summers) Baehre. He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona where he graduated from Camelback High School. He served his country in the United States Army and worked as a DJ for many radio stations including K-Law and KFXI in Marlow, OK. He married Fay Baehre and she later passed away.
He is survived by his brother, T.J. Baehre, of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He is preceded ind death by his parents; his wife, and his siblings, Dick Baehre and Susan Harris.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.