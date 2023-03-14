Stephanie Y. Saupitty Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A private family Celebration of Life service for Stephanie Y. Saupitty, 69, of Apache will be held under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.Mrs. Saupitty passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Liturgy Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists