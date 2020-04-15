A private family graveside celebration for Stephanie Lynn Epperson Thurman is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Hart Cemetery in Cash, Texas under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Stephanie will be available for viewing from 9 am – 9 pm Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephanie Lynn Epperson Thurman passed into her Loving Father’s arms after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 42. She was born on September 14, 1977 in Tyler, Texas to Marvin and Karlyn Epperson. Stephanie graduated from Troup High School in Texas. One of her fondest memories as a young child was taking cans to town with her sister and grandpa and planting flowers in the garden with her loving grandma. She loved cats. Her favorite singer was “Reba”, her favorite speaker was Joyce Meyer and she and Dave were Dallas Cowboy and OU football fans and enjoyed watching the games together.
Stephanie had an extensive collection of recipes from her grandma and was a big fan of “The Pioneer Woman.” She enjoyed cooking and was a great cook. Stephanie loved her Heavenly Father, was quick witted, generous, loving, forgiving and showed kindness and love to all who knew her. She cherished all the good times with her husband, Dave, and always looked forward to him coming home. Now, she is home with her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her husband, David Thurman, of the home; her son Cody Duke, Quinlan, Texas, her loving grandmother Faye Dotson, and Grandfather, Claude Dotson, Troup, Texas, and her mother Karlyn Miller, Quinlan, Texas, her aunts Karen Allen, Kathy Dansby, Lewisville, Texas, and Uncle Buddy Dotson and wife Faye, Troup, Texas; six step children, Ashley and husband John, Elaura and husband Stephen, Evelyn, Carolyn, Kayla and husband Joseph and Davia all from Lawton, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Vivian Thurman and two sisters-in-law, Carol Thurman and Marilyn Thurman all from Lawton, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her loving father Marvin Epperson, and sweet sister, Stacy York.
Memorial donations may be made to Vision 2020 Fund at First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Ave, Lawton, OK 73501.
