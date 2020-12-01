Graveside service for Stella Fay Malone will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The procession to Post Cemetery will be leaving the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday.
Stella Fay Malone, age 90, resident of Birmingham, Ala., since 1975, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born to James and (Gertie) Fay Crowder in Oklahoma, City on October 11, 1930. She graduated from Edmond High School and went on to further her education at Central State College where she earned a bachelor’s degree and graduated Summa Cum Laude. While in college she met the love of her life, Albert “Wesley” Malone. They married on Christmas Eve and would share 66 glorious years together until he passed away on April 4, 2017. Stella was an Army wife and was able to travel all over the world with Wesley and their girls and even lived in Hawaii before it was a state. She was a wonderful wife and mother, keeping the home fires burning when Wesley was at war and being a model military wife while always supporting her family no matter what arose. Among many of her passions she was active in the Birmingham Officer’s wives club, the Shadowbrook Neighborhood Association and African Violet Society. Stella was a wonderful cook, and never passed up a chance to enjoy shopping.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, James and (Gertie) Fay Crowder; husband Albert Wesley Malone; brother, James Crowder and half-sister, Susan Burke. Stella leaves behind to cherish her memory, children: Sharon Fay Edwards, Kathleen Malone Crouch (Barth), and Carolyn Malone, and grandchildren Jennifer Fay Edwards, Donald Wesley Edwards, Sheri Orr, Christopher Hargis, The Very Reverend Katie Hargis, and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society or to the Oak Mountain Animal Rescue, www.alabamawildlifecenter.org, 100 Terrace Dr. Pelham, AL 35124
