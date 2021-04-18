Memorial service for Stefani Soper, 49, of Lawton will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Stefani passed away on April 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Stefani was born on June 11, 1971 in Lawton to Paul and Barbara Soper. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1989. She married and to that union three children were born, twins, Kenadi and McKenzi and Kade. Stefani was employed by Shell Oil Company as an event planner and later was a homemaker. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a person who never met a stranger... She would get a a plate of food at her grandparents and give to someone in need. She was always helping others.
She is survived by her children: Kenadi Sullivan and fiancee Jacob Clifton; McKenzi Woods and husband, Joshua, and Kade Sullivan all of Lake Jackson, Texas; her mother, Barbara Soper, of Lawton; her father, Paul Soper and wife, Helen, of Atoka; her sisters and brother-in-law: Lori and Paul Ricci, Lawton and Kristi Walker, of Elgin; her grandson, Joshua Woods Jr.; her grandfather, Melvin Bone, of Lawton, OK; her nieces and nephews and spouses: Lauren and Brandon Mifflin; Michael and Jordan McKesson; Zane Walker and Cash Walker and great niece, Brayli Mifflin and great nephew, Braydon Mifflin; her aunt and uncle: Kathy and Robert Kinsey and their daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mike Brenton and children, Natali and Scooter; and her beloved service fur baby, Leonitus.
He was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kathy Bone, and Douglas and Alta Soper.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.