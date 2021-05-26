CACHE — Stanley Thompson Buechler, 73, of Cache, passed away on May 23, 2021. Stanley was born on Nov. 23, 1947, in Stockton, California, to Stanley Theodore Buechler and Verna Irene Bridges Buechler.
Stanley had a distinguished U.S. Air Force career as a Communications Computer Systems Programmer, Analysis Officer, and as an Electronic Intelligence Operations Technician. He was very proud of his work on the Air Force’s SR-71 Blackbird premier spy plane that flew at speeds exceeding Mach 3 and altitudes above 80,000 feet. Duty stations included Ko Kha AS, Thailand, Clear AFS, Alaska, Offutt AFB, NE, and Beale AFB, CA.
He graduated with a Master of Arts degree from Webster University. He was introduced to his wife, Jane, a now-retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, by their lifetime friends David and Linda Pulliam of San Antonio, while stationed in San Antonio, Texas. They were married in San Antonio on Oct. 16, 1982. After that assignment, they were stationed in Germany for nine years where they enjoyed skiing, wine tasting, and traveling throughout Europe. Their daughters were born at Landstuhl Army Medical Center.
In 1993 after the Berlin Wall fell, they decided to return to the U.S. and were assigned to Scott AFB, IL, near St. Louis on the Mississippi River in time to witness the Great Flood of 1993. Stanley retired from the Air Force shortly after their return and continued computer systems work with INET, Boeing, EDS, and HP, ultimately retiring in 2014. Stan was the epitome of a computer nerd and back in the early 1980s, he built his own computer before they were even available to the public.
Family was Stan’s first priority, highlighted by the birth of his daughters, Nicole and Kristen. Growing up, Thursday evening was their evening to have dinner at Captain D’s or Joe’s Crab Shack. At the age of 49, Stan was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His oncologist told him he had a 15 percent chance of surviving two years. He told his oncologist that he had to survive because his girls were too young to understand and would think that he had left them.
Another major highlight in his life was the birth of his grandchildren, Wyatt Yore and Ryker Ward. At the time of his hospitalization, he was still providing care for 3-year-old Ryker and 7-year-old Wyatt. They were best buddies and partners in crime related to their nearly daily trips to Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Sonic, and Braum’s for snacks or ice cream. The three of them were in agreement that cookies with bananas were a major food group.
Stan was extremely proud of and a contributing sponsor of Wyatt’s racing career. He loved to grill as he was the family chef and loved to make his son-in-law’s favorite hamburger. While caring for the boys, he learned all the words to Mickey Mouse Club House, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and Puppy Dog Pals. He read books to the boys until the boys had them memorized. For the last several years, Stan got out of bed to care for Ryker and Wyatt and did so until he collapsed at Lowe’s on May 3rd. Not unlike his battle with cancer, he fought valiantly until the end.
He was an incredibly dedicated husband, father, “Opa”, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Stan is preceded in death by his mother, Verna Irene Bridges Guilder; father, Stanley Theodore Buechler; stepfather, Reginald Edward Guilder; brother-in-law, Stanley Paul Kramer; mother-in-law, Jeanne Frances Dillon Wesolak; and, father-in-law, Charles Edwin Wesolak.
Stan is survived by his wife, Jane Buechler, of Cache; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Zac Drake of San Antonio, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Randy Ward and grandsons Wyatt Yore and Ryker Ward of Cache; sister, Audrey Kramer of Long Beach, Calif.; nephew, Michael Kramer, his wife, Catherine SeChao Kramer, and their son, Sebastian SeChao Kramer of Long Beach, Calif.; niece, Loraine Kramer and her daughter, Megan Kramer-Hayes of Long Beach, Calif; brother-in-law, John Wesolak and his wife, Rhonda Wesolak of Columbia, Mo.; brother-in-law, Michael Wesolak and his daughter, Marley Wesolak, and her sons, De’Andre Wesolak and Dra’Venn Jones of Boonville, Mo.; sister-in-law, Kathy Sears and her husband Phillip Sears and their children, Julie Sears, Amanda Sears, and Lindsay McGuire, son-in-law, Michael McGuire and grandchildren, Sydney McGuire, Dylan McGuire, Maggie McGuire, and Lauren Thompson of Booneville, Mo.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Stan at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ted’s Mexican Escondido in Lawton.
The family also asks that donations be made to any animal rescue center or the University School of Law Veteran’s Clinic.