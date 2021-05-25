Funeral for Stanley T. Buechler, 73, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Buechler died May 23, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: May 25, 2021 @ 5:38 am
