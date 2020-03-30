Stanley Ray Sexton
November 7, 1954 – March 23, 2020
“A Life Remembered”
Stanley Ray Sexton left this earth to be with his heavenly father on March 23, 2020 at the age of 65.
Stan was born on November, 7, 1954 to Bill and Winnie Sexton in Mangum, OK. He attended school in Lone Wolf, OK before moving to Apache in 1967. He graduated from Apache High School in 1972. He attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK. He was employed by Sexton & Sexton School Supply, Inc. of Apache and also was employed by McCarty’s Custom Building of Edmond, OK. Stan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Apache.
On January 14, 1977, Stan married Cynthia Annette Smith of Apache, OK. Unfortunately, a tragic accident took Cindy’s life and left Stan critically injured. While recuperating from his injuries, Stan did volunteer work for Joyce Scammahorn at Apache Elementary School, announced football games for the Apache Warriors, was President of the Warrior Booster Club, and attended Cameron University.
On November 12, 1987, Stan married Wilma Lea Bartlett of Cyril, OK. They had two children, Nolan Ryan and Matthew Dylan. Nolan preceded his dad in death in 2009. Dylan resides in Oklahoma City.
Stan was loved by many and answered to many names: Honky Tonk, AB, Stanley, Dad, PaPa, Honk, Nosey, One Armed Bandit, Lefty, Sunshine, Homebrew, Stanley Ray, Stan the Man, and the best one armed truck driver around! Stan was also known for saying, “I’ll tell you what I’ll do, one time!”
Stan was quite the athlete in High School. He loved to play football, basketball, and baseball. He was an avid OU Sooner, NASCAR, and FarmTruck fan! He loved attending wrestling matches with his sons, eating at Texas Roadhouse, playing games, spending time with his grandchildren and family, his dog Paco and attending church at “The Place” with his son, Dylan, in Blanchard, OK.
Stan had many hobbies: fishing, noodling, grilling, talking on the CB radio, hunting, playing pool, darts, horseshoes, dominoes, telling jokes, camping, playing Texas Holdem’, and driving grain carts during wheat harvest. He played in the World Championship Domino Tournament in Carnegie, OK with his Dad as his partner. Stan won many horseshoe, dart, pool, and domino tournaments. He was quite the competitor in everything he did!
Stan is survived by his wife, Wilma Sexton of Apache, his son, Dylan Sexton of Oklahoma City and a daughter, Shanna Miller of Lindsey, OK; six grandchildren, Madden Ryan Nash, Natalia Ray Sexton, Lane Matthew Sexton, Wyatt Linton, Landon Miller, and Dallas Miller; parents, Bill and Winnie Sexton of Apache, OK; sister, Pam and husband Terry McCarty of Amber, OK, one brother, Kent and wife Renae Sexton of Apache, OK, and sister, Kim and husband Jeff Orf of Burkburnett, TX, one brother-in-law, Walter Bartlett of Norman, OK and many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he all loved.
Stan is preceded in death by his former wife, Cynthia Annette Smith of Apache, OK; paternal grandparents, Tom and Stella Sexton of Hollis, OK, maternal grandparents, Leonard and Abigail Sanders of Hollis, OK, a son, Nolan Ryan Sexton of Apache, father-in-law, PeeWee Bartlett, mother-in-law, Wanda Bartlett, and brother-in-law, Wayne Bartlett, all of Cyril, and sister-in-law, Teresa Bartlett of Norman, OK.
There will be a “Celebration of Stan’s Life” for all friends and family at a later date and time.
I’m Free
Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free
I’m following the path God Laid for me.
I took his hand when I heard him call
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day
to laugh, to love, to work or play.
If my parting has left a void
then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
ah, yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life’s been full, I’ve savored much,
good friends, good times,
a loved one’s touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,
don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your hearts and share with me
God wanted me now:
He set me free.
“Stan the Man”