Funeral services for Stanley P. Garrett will be at 2 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with Dr. Jack Jacob officiating and Rev. Tony Christie assisting with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Stanley Paul Garrett was born to Donald Jay and Olive (Adair) Garrett on Feb. 15, 1935 in Walters, and departed this life in Temple on Feb. 7, 2022 at the age of 86 years, 11 months and 23 days.
Stan grew up in Wyoming until the age of 11 when the family returned to Cotton County. They made their home northwest of Walters and he attended school at Geronimo, graduating from Geronimo High School in 1953. From 1955 to 1961 Stan served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves. Stan married and to the union a daughter Cynthia Jean was born. He later married Kay Hilbert on Oct. 20, 1970 in Walters, and to the union a son and daughter, Jon Paul and April Lyn, were born.
Through years Stan worked at PSO, studied seismology in the Wichita Mountains, and worked for Texas Instruments of Dallas spending time overseas on their research ship. He returned to Walters working for his mother in the insurance and tag agency. In 1974 he went to work at PPG in Wichita Falls, retiring in 1995 as a process controller.
Stan loved nature and enjoyed planting trees, growing peppers and made the very best homemade salsa. He also enjoyed fishing, all kinds of shooting sports and reloading, but was particularly fond of time spent with the wife, kids and grandkids. He was known to always keep an eye on the weather and was a history buff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Garrett and Olive Garrett Shelby, and his brother, John Richard Garrett.
Survivors include his wife, Kay, of the home; three children: Cynthia Hayes and Todd of Ville Platte, LA; Jon Paul Garrett and Samara of Walters, and April Garrett Redden of Edmond; his brother, Phil Garrett and Nelda of Conway, AR; three grandchildren and spouses: Madeleine and Dr. Clayton Thompson of Haslet, TX; Gunner and Karlie Garrett of Hollis and Liberty Redden of Tucson, AZ; a great-grandson, Wyatt Thompson; many other relatives and friends.