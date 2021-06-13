Funeral service for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Roger Dale Greenlee will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Roger Dale Greenlee, 73 of Lawton left this life peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was born Sept. 10, 1947 in Oklahoma City, to Willis Barnes “Pooch” and Frances Lee (Callahan) Greenlee. He married the love of his life, Sharzette Marie Ferguson on July 24, 1972 in El Reno. She passed away March 13, 2021.
He was a 20 year Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and Korea. During his time in the Army he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal-2 OLC, Army Achievement Medal-3 OLC, Good Conduct Medal-7th Award, National Defense Service Medal-2nd Award, Vietnam Service Medal -4 Service Stars, NCO Professional Development Ribbon – 3 , Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon -2, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantry Badge, Drivers Badge, M-16 Expert, M-14 Sharpshooter Badge. He worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 13 years. As a third act, and one very important to him, he drove a golf cart to transport customers for the Apache Casino. He had a contagious sense of humor, loved moms cooking, playing tricks, telling jokes and scaring the grandchildren with the infamous wolf mask. After retirement he and mom enjoyed their date nights and frequent trips to the casino.
He is survived by his son, Chris Greenlee and wife Karen; two daughters: Alatna Tolson and Opal Cartlidge and husband Darren; brothers: Billy Greenlee and Marty Greenlee; grandchildren: Cheyenne; Brandon; Ashley; Katelyn; Chris; Lily; Maci; Gabby and Loren.
Dad was welcomed in Heaven by his wife of almost 50 years, his parents, his sister Nancy Greenlee, brother-in-law, Terry Ferguson, son-in-law, Paul Tolson, and grandson, Connor Bailey.
