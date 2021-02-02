Funeral services for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Lowell R. (Robbie) Robbins, will be Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel with Daniel Litchford officiating.
Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Retired Staff Sgt. Lowell (Robbie) Robbins died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
He was born March 25, 1936 in Stonington, Maine to Bertha Robbins. Robbie was raised and attended school in Stonington and enlisted in the United States Army in October 1953. Robbie underwent Basic Combat Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia. His individual skill training began with wheeled vehicle mechanic school at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and truck vehicle mechanic at Fort Knox, Kentucky. After a brief time, Robbie was again transferred this time to Fort Hood, Texas and then West Germany. Arriving in Nurnberg in March of 1954 Robbie soon met the lady who was to be his wife and lifelong companion, Hilde M. Stutzer. They began their life together Dec. 2, 1955 and set up their household in Nunnberg. Robbie’s time in the army took him to Germany, Vietnam, Korea, Fort Eustis, Virginia, Fort Devins, Massachusetts and Fort Sill. A decorated soldier Robbie was awarded two awards of the Army Commendation Medal, German Occupation Medal, six awards of good conduct Medal Staff Sgt. ETC Robbie was one of the first to serve in the Lawton Police department Sentinel programs for eight years. Staff Sgt. Robbins and Hilde retired at Fort Sill and established their home in Lawton and soon became familiar faces in the Lawton community. Robbie served the Lawton community as an independent insurance agent with American National Insurance. He was also very active in the LaSill Optimists and served in every elected office within the organization in addition to serving on many community committees. Robbie left the activities of the Optimists to serve fully the organization which has his service and devotion, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 751. Robbie served as Chapter President, treasurer and as the Treasurer of the state Vietnam Veterans of America. Robbie was also one of the first members in starting the Sentinel program of the Lawton Police Department.
Preceded in death by his parents; twin daughters by Lola Nance on Aug. 29, 2009 and Amande Davis on May 5, 2015.
He survived by his wife Hilde; three grandsons; two great-granddaughters and four great great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Food Bank.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.whineryhuddleston.com
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the funeral home.