Celebration of Life Services for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Lewis Gene Sigler, age 74, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. James Baptist Church (714 SW 45th Street) in Lawton. Dr. David W. Cavitt will officiate and Pastor W. G. Guest, of Pollard Avenue Baptist Church will bring the Eulogy.
Lewis Sigler departed this life on March 11, 2021. Burial with honors will be in Post Cemetery, at Fort Sill, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Lewis was born July 8, 1946 to Robert and Matilda Sigler in Hybart, AL, where he accepted Christ early in life at Pine Flat Baptist Church. A member of Pollard Avenue Baptist Church, Lawton, Lewis was an advocate of worship and traveled each August for annual revivals at his home church in Alabama—visiting nursing homes and teaching Sunday school while there. Lewis attended Union High School in Monroeville, AL. There, he married Ida Knight on Feb. 18, 1967, before entering the military where he continued his education. A veteran, his military career spanned 20-years with duty assignments in Germany and Desert Storm. Having attained the rank as Staff Sergeant, he retired in 1992.
Survivors includes his wife, Ida Sigler of the home; his children: Amari Knuckles; Arnez Sigler; Akiera Knuckles; Shenita Renee Sigler; and Russell Sigler; his brother, Karlic (Spudnick) Sigler; his sisters: Marie Mosely of Brooklyn, NY; Hester Gray; Annie (Willie) Olds; Mary Hawkins and Cynthia James of Mobile, AL; Dorothy Gray and Lucille Hawkins; grandsons: Kelvin Powell Sigler Jr., and Caleb Tagert Sigler; his granddaughters: Adiana Powell Sigler and Kayana Powell Sigler; special nieces: Loretta Tunstal and Pinese Holt; special nephews: Joshua Tunstal and Captain Jamel Holt; his brother-in-law, William Franklin of Mobile, AL; his sisters-in-law: Margaret Ann Sigler of Monroeville, AL and Mary Sigler of Camden, AL; numerous cousins, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.
Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sigler Sr., and Matilda Sigler; his brothers: James Sigler, Peter Sigler, Robert Sigler Jr., Tallie and Julius; his sisters: Allie White and Geraldine Franklin; son, Michael Sigler and a granddaughter, Akaila I. Lancelin.