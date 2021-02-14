Funeral service for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Jose E. Fernandez-Esteves will be Noon, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Keahbone, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Staff Sgt. (Retired) Jose Ernesto Fernandez-Esteves, 55, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Jose Fernandez-Esteves was born June 11, 1965 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Junior Fernandez and Carmen Esteves.
Jose met and married the love of his life, Donna Jones on Feb. 8, 1990, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lawton. They had their first child, Melissa, two years later in Wurzburg, Germany. Two years later, they had their second child, Jessica born in Lawton. He was an amazing husband, father and recent “Papa.”
Jose attended high school and completed some college in Puerto Rico, where he was actively involved in ROTC programs and pledged to join the military. In 1986, Jose Fernandez enlisted in the United States National Guard followed by an enlistment in the United States Army in 1988. Jose faithfully served until his retirement in 2006 and retired a staff sergeant. Staff Sgt. Jose contributed to the defense of the United States of America by serving in multiple deployments, as a petroleum specialist, in the logistics field and was in charge of the ordering and upkeep for many different units (infantry, artillery, armory, Patriot Missiles, and Hangers). He held the following positions: 92 Yankee, mail clerk, armorer and supply sergeant.
After serving in the military, Staff Sgt. (Retired) Jose Fernandez worked on Fort Sill as a gate guard, as an oil field equipment operator for Halliburton, private contractor for ManTech, ASRC-Primus bus driver and mechanic, heavy equipment operator and supply technician for SENTEL Corporation and stock clerk with Fort Sill PCIS-DPW. The past few years he was a federal service employee for the US Army Missile and Fires Division Army Materiel Command as the tools and parts attendant for the Fort Sill Artillery Shop.
Jose was a Christian man who enjoyed mechanic and electrical tinkering, cooking and grilling, spontaneous vacations, humor, music and spending time with family and friends. Jose was very charitable and supported many different organizations and helped meet many needs in the community.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Donna Fernandez of the home; two children: Melissa Fernandez, Jessica Martin and husband Paul of Lawton; one granddaughter, Sofia Martin; his mother, Carmen Esteves of Ponce, Puerto Rico; one sibling, Janet McGlone and husband Felix and their two daughters: Astrid and Nadja McGlone of Charleston, South Carolina; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
His fun spirit and big personality will leave the world a little quieter. Jose will be loved and missed by so many.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com