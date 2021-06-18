Funeral service for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Gerald “Jerry” Bowen will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Staff Sgt. (Retired) Gerald “Jerry” Bowen, age 77, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Duncan. He was born Aug. 27, 1943 in Flint, Michigan. He married Dera Mae Combs on March 12, 1967 in Lawton. She died April 19, 2016. Sgt. Bowen retired from the U.S. Army in 1983. He received the following awards and decorations: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Aircraft Crewman Badge, German Army Marksman Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Unit Citation with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Expert (rifle M-16) and Expert (pistol .45). He loved hunting, fishing and working on cars. He also loved teasing and joking with his grandkids.
Survivors include three sons and their spouses: Col. David and Jennifer Bowen, Lorton, Virginia; Steven and Cristy Bowen, Apache and Mark and Kim Bowen, Lawton; six grandchildren: Ashley Bowen, Cache; Tristan Bowen, Oklahoma City; Meghan Jones and her husband, Avery, College Station, Texas; Justin Bowen, Lorton, Virginia; Lexi Bowen and Liza Bowen, both of Apache and a great-granddaughter, Dawsyn Mae Yarbrough, who is due in August.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother and sister.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com