Funeral service for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Frank Monroe Horton will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Jones, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link on Cameron Baptist Church Lawton’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
Masks and social distancing are required at the church and graveside services.
Staff Sgt. (Retired) Frank Monroe Horton, 87, Lawton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Lawton. He was born April 19, 1933 in Pawhuska, to Frank Joseph and Lula Alice (Hall) Horton. He attended school in Blackburn and Prue, and graduated from Cameron University, Lawton with a BS in Business Administration. He entered the Army in March of 1953, serving in the German Occupational Forces, Italy and Vietnam. While in Germany, Italy and Vietnam, he was involved with establishing English-speaking churches. He retired from the Army on Jan. 1, 1974. Following retirement, Frank worked for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission from August, 1974 until January 1, 1992 and then worked for Goodwill Industries for five years.
He married Billie Jean Sober in 1958 and they were married for 43 years until her death. He then married Joyce Demary in 2002. He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton, from 1975, where he taught Sunday School and Training Union classes and worked with the 4- and 5-year-olds.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of the home; a son, Michael (Lainey) Horton of Edmond; a daughter, Rachel (Erin) Shockey of Hickory Creek, Texas; step-son, James (Cindy) Ensey of Missouri; three step-daughters: Vonda (Ed) Clerke of Texas; Viki (Ed) Hesser and Vivian Sellers of Lawton; 14 grandchildren: Wyatt (Katy) Horton, Lunden (Montana) Simpson, Ryan Shockey, Ky Kougl, Brandon (Ashley) Ensey, Rebecca (Andrew) Toeniskoetter, Christopher (LeeAnn) Dunn, Julie (Jason) Nering, Eric (Jennilee) Clerke, Eliot Clerke, Quincy White, Krystal (Jon) Flores, Bryan Sellers, Stephanie Dunn, five great-grandsons: Michael Ensey, Edward Clerke, Rigel and Rowan Nering and Landon Dunn, and the birth of three more great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter are expected this year, and four special cousins, Naomi, Mary, Martha and Carol.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers: Vernal, Clifford, Ira, Harvey, Allen, and Melvis Horton and Leo Phipps, three sisters: Mildred Blackburn, Pearl Pitts, Jewell Colvin, his aunt, who helped raise him, Vera Horton and a step-daughter, Lucinda Demary.
The family requests that donations be made to Cameron Baptist Church Children’s Camp Fund, 2621 SW C Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma, 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com