Graveside service for Staff Sgt. (Retired) Danny Jay Niver will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors and Oklahoma Department of Corrections honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 — 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Staff Sgt. (Retired) Danny Jay Niver passed away in Lawton on Oct. 29, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born in Salamanca, New York on April 23, 1956 to Roland and Dorothy (Hinman) Niver. He was the third of six children.
In 1979 he met the love of his life, Debbie Sue Wegemer. She was won over by his wonderful smile, twinkling blue eyes, infectious laugh, and feathered hair. The couple married in 1981 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. They spent 40 years by each other’s sides.
He instilled a love and passion for adventure and travel in his wife and children. Debbie and Danny have made their home in Lawton for the past 22 years. Danny could most often be found riding his Harley, camping, tinkering around the house, making his family laugh, or planning his Halloween and Christmas extravaganza’s. Danny was affectionately known as “Danny Griswold” and his Christmas decorations were known throughout Lawton, receiving several awards for his incredible Christmas display. Danny was loved and cherished by so many people. Everyone who knew him could always count on a helping hand, a good laugh, a cold drink and often funny, yet sarcastic comments. He never took himself too seriously and on occasion could be found with his daughter pushing every button on every toy on the toy aisle in Walmart. He always had a smile and contagious laughter everywhere he went.
Danny loved his life, his family, his friends, and his country. He blessed everyone that knew him and will be immeasurably missed.
Danny joined the US Army in 1983, he served a long and proud career, he retired in 2005 after 22 years of service. His service took him all over the United States and Germany. He spent 13 of those years in Germany, where he started his love of traveling. He worked for Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Southwest District, as a Construction/Maintenance Administrator from 2008-2011 when he left to take a Civil Service position on Fort Sill with Missile and Fire Division (FMX) as a diesel mechanic.
In addition to his wife of Lawton; he is survived by two children: Mathew David Niver of San Antonio, Texas, and Ashley Marie (Brandy) Niver of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren: Zaria; Dameon; Hayley and Jaxon; his mother, Dorothy Niver of Bradford, Pennsylvania; four siblings: Marilyn Compton of Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania; Lois Niver of Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania; Trudi (Bob) Bowser of Roulette, Pennsylvania and Tawnee Collins of Bradford, Pennsylvania, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Niver, and brother, Greg Niver.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.