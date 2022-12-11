Staff Sgt. retired Bridges Roy Steele Dec 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral for Lifelong Lawton resident, Staff Sgt. retired Bridges Roy Steele, age 82, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Smalls Mortuary, 8822 Co Rd 64, Daphne, AL 36526.Bridges Roy Steele died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Ashburn, VA. Burial with military honors will be 1:30 p.m., Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 34904 AL-225, Spanish Fort, AL, 36577.A retired veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Steele also retired from Lawton Public Schools (LPS) having worked many years at Almor West Elementary.The Virtual Attendance link for Bridges Steele Funeral Services is as follows: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4465036850. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridges Roy Steele Sgt. Work Worship Military Staff Alabama Cemetery Mortuary Burial Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists