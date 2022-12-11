Funeral for Lifelong Lawton resident, Staff Sgt. retired Bridges Roy Steele, age 82, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Smalls Mortuary, 8822 Co Rd 64, Daphne, AL 36526.

Bridges Roy Steele died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Ashburn, VA. Burial with military honors will be 1:30 p.m., Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 34904 AL-225, Spanish Fort, AL, 36577.