PONCA CITY — Funeral for Stacey Kay Snider, 50, of Ponca City, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Stacey passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Ponca City.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
Stacey arrived in this world on Nov. 3, 1971, in Lawton, OK. Stacey wanted to embrace the world and lived to enjoy every minute of it. At 4’11 1/2” (and she emphasized that 1/2 inch) she would try anything. No roller-coaster was fast enough, no drops could be high enough. She was a great wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She touched countless peoples lives.
Stacey graduated from Geronimo High School in 1990 and attended Cameron University. Her life took many adventures until she arrived in Sand Springs, OK. There she met her husband, Chris. They were married on June 18, 2011, in Ponca City, OK.
She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Snider; her son, Jayden Snider; her daughters: Kymber Livingston and Kendra Dorrell; her mother, Doris Barrett; stepfather, Davy Barrett; her sister, Jana Sampson; her stepbrothers, Steven Barrett, David Barrett, and Clayton Barrett; niece, Morgan Stringer; nephews, Chase Stringer, and Braedon Brimm; and her grandchildren, Alaina, Karter, and James; her mother and father-in-law, Ray and Debra Snider; grandmother-in-law, Pat Spence; brother-in-law, Michael Snider; and her sister-in-law, Mary Smith.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilma and Joseph Nebel, and Clint and Pauline Sampson; and her brothers, Adam Reeder and Joseph Reeder.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Stacey to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department at 30 East 33rd Street #8, New York, NY 10016.