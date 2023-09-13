Memorial service for SSG (Retired) Richard Dean Bollinger will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Inurnment with full military honors to follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Richard Dean Bollinger passed away at 74 on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his home. Richard was born on Jan. 1, 1949, in Oklahoma City to Jewel Bryan Bollinger and Nora Mae Bollinger (Johnson). He attended Crooked Oak and Shields High, which he graduated from in 1965. Richard retired from the Army in 1987. On June 22, 2011, he married Elizabeth Jane “Janie” Gatliff.
Richard was so loved by his family and friends. He was a very generous, kind, and loving man. One of his favorite sayings was “Don’t be a hater,” and his favorite answer to requests was “Absolutely!”. When he or someone else would get sleepy, he would say, “Time to go get ten toes up.” He was the most honest and trustworthy man you could ever meet.
Richard loved fishing and playing video poker with his friends. His favorite movies were “Ten Commandments,” “Secretariat,” and “Home Alone.” He also loved his fur babies — Dexter, Princess, Snookie, and Sissy.
Survivors include his wife, Janie, of the home; one grandson, Bud Bollinger of Tennessee; brother, Don Little, of Oklahoma City; sister, Debbie Bollinger, of Tennessee; an aunt, Sharon Dyer, of Oklahoma City; two step-daughters: Becky and Jackie Little; three step-granddaughters: Courtney Emerson and husband Josh, of Marlow, Whitney Poskey, and Sam Little, of Lawton; three step-grandsons: Joey Little, and Dylan and Kristopher Evans, of Ohio; a cousin, Geneva Nelson, of Oklahoma City; brothers-in-law, Mike Ricky and Robert Gatliff, both from Lawton; and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Arthur Little, whom Richard loved and highly respected; a son, Richard Dean Bollinger Jr.; a sister, Deanna Little; and his uncle, Art Johnson.