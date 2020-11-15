SSG (Retired) Ramon Talavera-Acevedo, age 82, of Lawton passed away in his bed surrounded by family on Monday morning, November 9, 2020.
Ramon was born on November 13, 2017 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico to Primitivo Talavera and Emilia Acevedo. He joined the Army on February 20, 1956 and retired in September 1976. During his career he served as an artillery man or supply Sergeant for numerous artillery battalions. His oversea assignments included Hawaii, Republic of Korea, Republic of Vietnam, and Germany. Stateside he was stationed several times to Fort Sill, OK and once at Fort Devens, MA and Fort Bliss, Texas. During his time in Vietnam, he participated in the following operations: Vietnam Counter Offensive Phase III, TET Counter Offensive, Vietnam Counter Offensive IV, and Vietnam Counter Offensive V. He received his first Bronze Star with Valor for his actions during the TET offensive, his second Bronze Star was given to him for the remaining operations. After retiring from the Army, he served 21 years of Civil Service at Fort Sill. He attended night classes at Cameron University and graduated in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He met the love of his life and future wife Justa M. Agudo-Marty while attending junior high school in Aguada, Puerto Rico. They were married on January 9, 1958 and from this union they had five children.
Preceded in death by his parents, Primitivo Talavera and Emilia Aceuedo; his half-sister, Ana Elisa Aceuedo and brother, Jose Talavera-Aceuedo, Ramon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Justa M. Talavera-Agudo; five children and their spouses, Marcos of Lawton, Alberto of Lawton and ex-wife Tammy Browm, Judy Rothschild and husband Wilfred Skiffington of Lawton, Daniel of Lawton and Ramon Jr of Atlanta; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Cpt Blake Rothchild of Clovis, New Mexico, Tandy Torrez and Gary Arnold of Oklahoma City; step-great grandchildren, Mark Ray and Agelia Torrez; brother, Isidro Talavera-Acedevo of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Christobal Visbal Sr. of West Haven, Connecticut along with numerous relatives and close friends.
Ramon was an avid fisherman and gardener. He belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church, additionally he was a member of the church’s Saint Vincent De Paul and served two years as treasurer. Ramon was a member of the Mount Scott Masonic Lodge # 540. He served as the worshipful master in 1995. Ramon was also a lifelong member of the Latin American Community Club and Disable American Veterans (DAV).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.
Funeral services for Ramon Talavera-Acevedo will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.