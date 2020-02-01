Funeral service for SSG (Retired) Jack A. Agee will be 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
SSG (Retired) Jack A. Agee , age 88, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Lawton. He was born February 13, 1931 in Big Hill, Kentucky to Melvin and Gladys (Lanhart) Agee. He married Helen Marie Settles on November 28, 1953 in Big Hill. She died April 14, 2012. He retired from the U.S. Army after twenty-five years of service.
Survivors include two sons, Harold Agee and his wife, Vickie, Oklahoma City and J. Dale Agee and his wife, Patty, Lawton, daughter, Judy Lamb and her husband, Randy, Berea, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Brandi Cornelius and her husband, Nero, Brian Lamb and his wife, Grace, Harley Agee and Shilo Gross and her husband, Riley, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Brady and Kenneth, seven sisters, Peggy, Rosella, Bonnie, Carolyn, Sharon, Tammie and Wanda and numerous nieces, nephews and veteran friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Homer.
