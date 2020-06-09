Funeral Mass for SSG (Retired) Daniel L. Medina, Sr. will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Brian Buettner, Pastor officiating.
Placement, with military honors, will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, Oklahoma at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel
SSG (Retired) Daniel L. Medina, Sr., age 66, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lawton. He was born May 8, 1954 in Green River, Wyoming to Ricardo and Maria Rebecca (Chavez) Medina. He married Oneida Ramirez on July 29, 2014 in Ogden, Utah.
Dan had 40 years of combined experience in the United States Army/ Civil Service in the 95th AG Reception Battalion. He received the Superior Civilian Service Award for his civil service duties. While in the Army, Dan received the following awards; Meritorious Service Medal, 1st Oak Leaf Cluster//Army Commendation Medal with 4th Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal 2nd Award and the NCO Professional Development Ribbon w/Num 2.
Dan enjoyed drawing, writing, fishing, hunting and being outdoors in general.
Family was very important to Dan as well as saying, “I love you”. He would also say, “The doctors, nurses, and health care personnel that took care of him were “Angels”.” He appreciated and understood the sacrifice they made to put the needs of others before their own, much like the military that have served and continue to serve our country. Dan made an impact on the life of anyone he met. He will be missed and always loved.
He is survived by his wife, Oneida, of the home, two daughters, Melba Dawn Denman and Elizabeth Ann Razzaque, two sons, Anthony Brandon Medina and Daniel Lee Medina, Jr. both of Wichita Falls, Texas, his mother, Maria Rebecca Medina of Yelm, Washington, two sisters, Josephine Marquez and Ingrid Medina, three brothers, Richard, Eddie and Rocky Medina, three granddaughters, one step daughter, Nereida Hensen and husband Daniel of Kenneth City, Florida, one stepson, Mario S. Jasso, Jr. and wife Ashley of Moore, Oklahoma, four step grandchildren, special friend Evelyn Nye of Lawton, Oklahoma, four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and his loyal dog, Ruby.
Dan was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Daniel.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.