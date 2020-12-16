Graveside service with military honors for Spc. 6 (Retired) David A. Gagne will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Due to the ongoing pandemic masks are required to be worn while attending the service.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17-18, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Spc. 6 (Retired) David A. Gagne, 88, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. At the time of his death he was a resident of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center. David was born Nov. 4, 1932 in Spencer, Mass. to Orelle R. and Almina M. (Boulrice) Gagne.
David joined the United States Army on Oct. 25, 1950 in Springfield, Mass. and served his country with distinction for over 21 years until his retirement on Sept. 30, 1972. During his military career he served two tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam and served on other assignments in Germany, France, and various other locations in the United States. His many decorations, awards, certificates, and commendations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Accommodation Medal (third Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct Medal (6th award), Na-tional Defense Service Medal ( first Oak Leaf Cluster), Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Vietnamese Service Medal, (4) Overseas Bars RVN, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Motor Vehicle Mechanic Badge, Air Craft Crewman Badge, SS Badge Rifle M-16, and various unit citation awards.
While serving in the military, one of David’s most memorable times was in Vietnam while serving as a senior CH-47 Chinook helicopter mechanic. He was flown to an area where a Chinook had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical failures. He arrived on the scene and made the needed repairs in a record amount of time and had the aircraft airborne again before the enemy had a chance to destroy it.
After his retirement from the military, he went to work for the US Postal Service and worked in a variety of positions until he landed his most favorite position, working as a mechanic on their fleet of vehicles. He loved that job and eventually retired in 1993.
David was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Apache Lodge #223, Scottish Rite of Guthrie, India Shriners of Oklahoma City, Ancient Order of Camel Herders, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a very active member of his local Shriners unit, the “Lawton Klowns”.
Until his age and disabilities became a problem, David participated in the annual Shriners Circus held in Oklahoma City each year. As a local “Lawton Klown” he participated in many parades and charity events throughout southwest Oklahoma raising money for Oklahoma Shriners (India). His clown name was “Yard Bird”. He enjoyed riding his little car and blowing up balloons and passing out candy to the kids. He also volunteered to be a member of a team that rotated as van drivers in transporting children with their parents to the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana for medical care at no expense to the family. This was made possible by the funds generated by the various Shriner events throughout the year and the annual sale of Vidalia onions by its members.
Due to health’s conditions, David entered the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center in 2018. After an initial adjustment period to the new environment; he settled in and struck up many friendships with the healthcare team and staff. He really appreciated their kind and caring professionalism. While there he loved to fish, feed the wild geese, participate in activities and just ride around on his scooter striking up conversations with those he met. With a big smile on his face he would always ask them, “How’s your day going?” He was a very kind and generous person who was loved and admired by those who had the honor to know him, for he was the “Yard Bird”.
David is survived by his daughter, Gloria Gagne of Tumwater, Wash. and son, David A. Gagne Jr. of Olympia, Wash.; and sister, Gloria of Brookfield, Mass.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Levi Gagne of Springfield, Mo. and the mother of his two children, Karola B. Watson of Tumwater, Wash.
