Funeral service for Sonya Jones, 56, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be held 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Family Life Church in Cyril, OK with Pastors Jay Custar and Donnie Miller, officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Lawton, OK at the age of 56 at her home in Lawton.
Sonya Ann (Smith) Jones was born August 25, 1962 to Vernon and Mary (Munn) Smith in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She grew up in Cyril, where she graduated from Cyril High School in 1980. Sonya married Ronnie Jones in 1989. She worked on Ft. Sill for Northrop and ITT for many years. When her husband became ill, Sonya stayed home and cared for him and the two began traveling. After his passing in 2013, she went to work for the City of Lawton in the Parks & Rec Dept. and was still currently employed. Sonya enjoyed quilting and riding motorcycles and horses but her favorite thing to do was to take care of her grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by her parents: Vernon and Mary Smith, of Cyril; 2 sons: Mike Gibson and his wife Baily, of TX and Dustin Beard and his wife April, of Cyril; 1 daughter, Crystal Camp, of Cyril; 2 stepsons: Brian Jones and his wife Rietta, of TX and Brent Jones, of AZ; 1 stepdaughter, DeeAnna Jones-Smith, of TX; 1 sister, Carla Custar and her husband Jay, of Sharon; 15 grandchildren: Ariat Rath, Ty, Brenna, Trip, Gunner, and Kenna Gibson, Colten and Dakota Camp, Cody and Cheyenne Sills, Leslie, Landon, and Lexus Jones, and Brooke and Emma Smith; and 1 great grandchild: Keityn Camp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Jones; her paternal grandparents: Lena Mae Kindrick and Virgil Smith; and her maternal grandparents: Viola Hodge and Buford Mann.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.