Graveside service for Sonia C. Roberts, 86 of Oklahoma City, OK will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Tribbey Cemetery in Tribbey, OK
Sonia passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020.
Sonia was born on August 15, 1933 in Cuba. In the early 1960’s she fled Cuba during the Mariel boatlift era. She flew from Cuba to Florida. When she departed to start her new life, she left her family behind. She stayed in Florida until she moved to Oklahoma. She meet and married her husband Thomas R. Roberts in Noble, OK. Sonia was a homemaker and was a supportive wife to her husband during his long and prestigious law enforcement career. After Thomas passed away, Sonia moved to Oklahoma City with her daughter. Sonia loved antiques; throughout her life, she bought and sold thousands of unique pieces.
She is survived by her daughter Marci Werner and her husband Trent of Oklahoma City, OK; her sister: Josefa Polan-Rubio of Cuba; her Grandsons: Aaron M. Wingate and Lorenzo Arredondo both of Lawton, OK; Granddaughter in law: Brittanie Jenkins of Oklahoma City, OK; Great Grandchildren: Auston Wingate of Lawton, OK, and Elijah and Ruby Jenkins, both of Oklahoma City, OK.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Roberts; her parents; her son, Robert R. Jones; her daughter, Naomi Roberts and her brother Inocencio Rubio.
