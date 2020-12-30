Sierra Marciella Cazarez was born September 17, 2009, she is her great grandpa’s name sake.
From the start Sierra came into this world the star of her own show. She was a happy baby always had a smile on her face and from the start her mother knew she was quick to learn, she reached milestones before her time. Once her feet hit the floor she flourished, and I knew then I was in trouble. Sierra was head strong and anyone who knew her could tell you if she didn’t like something, she would surely let you know and if she liked something, she let you know. You couldn’t make her do anything she didn’t want to do, not even say sorry, LOL if she wasn’t sorry, she wouldn’t care she would take punishment go to bed etc., etc. She wanted to be heard, she could walk into a room and not say anything, and you couldn’t help but smile. She was memorable, if you met her, you never forgot her. She loved pageants, cheerleading modeling for Dillard’s. She loved church and was a member of Century United Methodist Church. She was a member of Logos for many years. She became a Boy Scout this year making changes for a better world. She loved Bible School; Cameron’s reading program, the summer reading enrichment program and had been participating 4 years even after she aged out, she continued to help the younger kids.
Sierra loved to learn, she was a high achiever, always doing her best ad giving her best at what ever she did. She had the best luck with everything, she was the only kid to catch a fish on kids fishing adventure, take home 3 bikes because she won fair and square. If there was a drawing entry, she would surely enter it and win every time.
In school she was an excellent speller, loved gym class and all her teachers and the staff. She loved school dances, carnivals and Dr. Suess week was a favorite as she loved to be in costume. Sierra had lots of friends. She loved to play dress up; anything she did she did big, never just 1 for a sleepover it had to be 8-12 friends because she left no one out!
She had so much energy and full of life, if there was an event, she was there never missing a beat. She strived to be the best person she could be. She won 1st place in Rotary Long Jump, she shined bright, always front and center. She performed on stage with the Kris Lager Band and stole the show. She was asked from there on out to come and join them any time they were in Oklahoma. She loved attention and the spotlight. She would say one day I’m going to be famous. She believed in herself and had self confidence like no other but never thought she was better they anyone. She loved her special needs friends, everyone is family LOL, she called you sister, brother, aunt or cousin if she spent time with you, you were related. She loved to hoard everything, food especially, her collection of rocks and candy wrappers, everything is sentimental to her.
She loved her Daddy. She was his shadow and had a special bond with him. Because of him she loved Marvel Super Woman and Star Wars Comic’s. She loved every one of her sisters even when she didn’t feel it back, she loved being around them; she longed for the feeling of family, because she was my only child. They were not blood but to her they were sisters.
Sierra was a child of God and she knew it. She was a Whittier Cardinal cheerleader. She had over 50 Home Depo projects, she was the queen of Home Depo. She helped the Lawton Community Ministries Feeding program. She loved the youth centers around town, tumble time, Lough out Loud, Chuck e Cheese and Boy Scouts.
She was a leader and loved making a difference. She was always best dressed; she was glamorous a fashion icon. She commanded attention with out demanding it. She was the star with everything front and center. The stage was home to her, she was confident she knew she was good without bragging.
Sierra will always be my world, my everything, I gave her my all and my time, she knew if she wanted something, I would work my hardest to get it. She was a good kid, never gave many problems, she knew I had her back I loved her with every breath of me there was nothing I wouldn’t do to make her happy. I was so happy bringing her home. The day she was born was the day I knew what it was to love.
Hayleigh was her best friend from the very start until her end, they did everything together, holidays, homework, getting in trouble, they had a bond like no other, she loved Hayleigh like a sister, you could know they were always planning sleepovers, every special moment she had to include Hayleigh!
Sierra was a Mommy’s girl she was my whole world, spoiled she was appreciative and thankful and new just a crack in her voice, pouty lips, and sad eyes was all it took and I’d give in and let her have anything. She loved to cuddle with me, she always held my hand, kiss me anywhere anytime, she knew no matter how big she was always my baby.
Sierra was smart, she loved a challenge, she was a giver, she loved to give to those who she loved. To watch the smiles on their faces, she gave two jackets away right after I bought them, because she saw them cold and that warmed her heart, she didn’t care if she got in trouble. Sierra was kind, she played with anyone willing to give her time.
She loved the Packers, the Dallas Cowboys ad OSU Cowboys and like her Daddy she loved the Chicago Cubs.
She loved dinosaur’s and from a very young age she explored and read about the, she would make sure if there was a dinosaur show coming to Oklahoma, she was there.
She loved Lawton Police Department SGT Timothy Jenkins and SGT Daniel Hallagin, they were her hero’s! When ever they had a function Sierra always found Jenkins, she loved him and DJ was like an uncle to her.
Sierra is survived by her mom Scheryl Cazarez and daddy Atlas Anderson; big sisters: Ladejhia Hunt; Finiti Jackson; Jabreya Jackson and Azaraih Jackson; Adrian Patton “AKA” Momma; Ashley Bailey; Cyanne and Alyssa Anderson; cousins: Serenity Pawai; Marion and Elias Goode; Maddison Bailey, Kache Bailey and Jaxen Bailey Naleah and Korahlynn Pawai; aunts: Catherine Goode and Amber Goode, Janesville, WI; Martha Outland Wichita Falls, TX; Patricia Arndt; Tina; Carol and Judy Marschner, Janesville, WI; Desiree Sandaval; Nalani Pawai, Lawton; grandparents: James and Sandra Goode, Janesville WI; Allan Vernon “AKA” Poppa Vern; great-grandparents: James Goode Sr. and June Hambrice; Elvra and Marcellino Herrera, San Angelo, TX; Marge and Herburt Marschner, Janesville, WI; uncles: Benjamin Rios, College Station, TX and Aaron Goode, Janesville, WI. Extended family and Christopher Bowling and Dimi Love.
She will missed by her best friend Hayleigh Ann Kennedy.
Funeral service will be held at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel Dec. 31, 2020, 1:30 p.m.